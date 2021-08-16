Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $540.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

