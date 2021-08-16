MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of MongoDB worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $377.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $358.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.75.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,376 shares of company stock worth $78,383,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

