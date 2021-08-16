We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $129.30 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

