Aperam S.A. Plans Dividend of $2.11 (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.1075 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.10. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Aperam alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.