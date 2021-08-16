BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 8th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

BWXT opened at $55.28 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $597,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

