Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the software giant on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Microsoft has increased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $9.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Monday. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $292.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.