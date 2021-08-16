Primo Water Co. (PRMW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRMW. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,195 shares of company stock worth $7,194,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

