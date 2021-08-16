AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $667,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.16 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.