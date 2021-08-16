Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

UVV stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

