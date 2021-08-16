Deeper Network Market Cap Hits $49.83 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $49.83 million and $1.52 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00052493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00139014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00158587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,316.67 or 0.99788556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.49 or 0.00901547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.06 or 0.07191641 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

