Ethereum Meta One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,319.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $4,319.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

