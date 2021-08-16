ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of ALXO opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -41.40.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

