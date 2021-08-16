ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of ALXO opened at $66.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -41.40.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,675. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.