Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

