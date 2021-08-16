Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,465 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,465 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 121,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 155,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,894 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

