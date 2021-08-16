2,206 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $99.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $99.78.

