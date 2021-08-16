Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 534.7 days.

Shares of QUBSF opened at $3.35 on Monday. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.