Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the July 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.2 days.

Shares of BADFF opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

