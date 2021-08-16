PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.41 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

