Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NIO by 29.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $41.03 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

