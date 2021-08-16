We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $210,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $211,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE VVV opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.