We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Centene by 646.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,549,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

CNC opened at $63.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

