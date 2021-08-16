We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Square by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Square by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $157,210,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

NYSE:SQ opened at $267.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.37. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

