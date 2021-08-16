Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $940,000 Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

