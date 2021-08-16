Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $500,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,478,000.

OTCMKTS TMKRU opened at $10.08 on Monday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

