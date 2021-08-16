Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $13,451,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

