Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 11.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $62.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.