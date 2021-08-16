Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 120,950 Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.04 on Monday. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

