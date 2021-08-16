NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.