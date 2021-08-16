Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $441,000 Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $624,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $191.51 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $162.53 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. Sidoti started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

