Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS opened at $93.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

