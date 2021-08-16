BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

