Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,404,000 after buying an additional 1,530,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

