3,200 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after acquiring an additional 135,841 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 75.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $126.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

