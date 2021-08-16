Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,281,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,900,000 after buying an additional 337,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Westpac Banking by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 324,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of WBK opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17. Westpac Banking Co. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.