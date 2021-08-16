Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,147 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 429.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $283.64 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

