Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 43.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.