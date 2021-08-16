UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $41.36 on Monday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

