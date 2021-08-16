Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 973 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $133.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

