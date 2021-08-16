Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Shares of ADP opened at $215.17 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

