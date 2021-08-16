Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.70 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

