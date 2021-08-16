Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERRPF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $23.07 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

