Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT at $11.40

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

WLYYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.