Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ReneSola by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 211,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

SOL stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.06.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

