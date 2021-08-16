AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $188.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

