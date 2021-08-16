AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 368 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $167.62 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.