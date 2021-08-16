Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $14.22 Million Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bancroft Fund worth $14,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $31.58 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

