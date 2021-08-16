Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 102,258 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,258 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of OGE Energy worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

