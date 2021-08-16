Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $323.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.69. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $324.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

