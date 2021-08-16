Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,386 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.