Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 58.5% in July

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TMSNY stock opened at $153.99 on Monday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.32.

Get Temenos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMSNY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 target price on Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.78.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.